William Blair Upgrades Korn Ferry (KFY)

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.87% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Korn Ferry is 62.98. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 2.87% from its latest reported closing price of 61.23.

The projected annual revenue for Korn Ferry is 2,769MM, a decrease of 1.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.17.

Korn Ferry Declares $0.33 Dividend

On December 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2023 received the payment on January 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $61.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 2.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 3.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korn Ferry. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFY is 0.22%, an increase of 16.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 59,861K shares. The put/call ratio of KFY is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,525K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,619K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 5.40% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,855K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,740K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 14.64% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,698K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 16.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,656K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,610K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 89.34% over the last quarter.

Korn Ferry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. The Company works with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. The Company helps them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

