William Blair Upgrades Kforce (KFRC)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Kforce (NYSE:KFRC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.36% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kforce is $40.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 21.36% from its latest reported closing price of $33.20 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Kforce is 1,717MM, an increase of 29.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kforce. This is an decrease of 199 owner(s) or 48.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFRC is 0.02%, an increase of 63.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.71% to 17,055K shares. The put/call ratio of KFRC is 1.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,980K shares representing 11.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares , representing a decrease of 12.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 894K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares , representing an increase of 4.67%.

New South Capital Management holds 698K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 500K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing an increase of 23.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 28.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 484K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 47.37% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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