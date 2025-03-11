William Blair Upgrades Genmab A (GMAB)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Genmab A (NasdaqGS:GMAB) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 454.75% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genmab A is $112.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$2.19 to a high of $223.97. The average price target represents an increase of 454.75% from its latest reported closing price of $20.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Genmab A is 22,486MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 126.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genmab A. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMAB is 0.09%, an increase of 22.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.16% to 73,619K shares. The put/call ratio of GMAB is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 14,935K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,136K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 33.62% over the last quarter.

APGAX - AB LARGE CAP GROWTH FUND INC holds 4,509K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,581K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 23.12% over the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 3,399K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,123K shares , representing a decrease of 21.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 17.42% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,092K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 57.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 82.64% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 2,816K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares , representing an increase of 40.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Genmab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genmab A/S is a Danish biotechnology company, founded in February 1999 by Florian Schönharting, at the time managing director of BankInvest Biomedical venture fund.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.