William Blair Upgrades Frontdoor (FTDR)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Frontdoor (NasdaqGS:FTDR) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.30% Downside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Frontdoor is $42.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.30% from its latest reported closing price of $44.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Frontdoor is 1,886MM, an increase of 5.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontdoor. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTDR is 0.16%, an increase of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 97,147K shares. The put/call ratio of FTDR is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 6,199K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,692K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 63.85% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,397K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,326K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 10.22% over the last quarter.

JVMAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund holds 3,537K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,485K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 12.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,528K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,521K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 15.43% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 2,331K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Frontdoor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frontdoor is a company that's obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company's customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.