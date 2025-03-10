William Blair Upgrades Fastenal (WBAG:FAST)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Fastenal (WBAG:FAST) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,043 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastenal. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAST is 0.29%, an increase of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.85% to 539,754K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 20,765K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,878K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 19.23% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 19,536K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,892K shares , representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 6.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,899K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,163K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,918K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,684K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 2.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,509K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,998K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 1.50% over the last quarter.

