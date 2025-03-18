William Blair Upgrades DocuSign (BMV:DOCU)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, William Blair upgraded their outlook for DocuSign (BMV:DOCU) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,456 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocuSign. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 9.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCU is 0.56%, an increase of 3.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 160,498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,588K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,358K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,524K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 39.10% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,315K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,484K shares , representing an increase of 15.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 69.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,170K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,125K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 42.74% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 4,755K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549K shares , representing an increase of 25.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.