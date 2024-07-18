William Blair Upgrades Block (BRSE:SQ3)

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2024, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Block (BRSE:SQ3) from Market Perform to Outperform.

There are 1,733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQ3 is 0.41%, an increase of 8.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 431,388K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,484K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,397K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ3 by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,097K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,514K shares , representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ3 by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 11,948K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,749K shares , representing a decrease of 15.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ3 by 12.56% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 10,054K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,888K shares , representing a decrease of 18.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ3 by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 9,757K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,378K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ3 by 4.54% over the last quarter.

