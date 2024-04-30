William Blair Upgrades AptarGroup (ATR)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, William Blair upgraded their outlook for AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.99% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for AptarGroup is 150.76. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.99% from its latest reported closing price of 146.38.

The projected annual revenue for AptarGroup is 3,626MM, an increase of 2.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 938 funds or institutions reporting positions in AptarGroup. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATR is 0.28%, an increase of 7.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 73,730K shares. The put/call ratio of ATR is 4.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4,745K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,304K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,059K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,052K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 11.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,997K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,792K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 44.81% over the last quarter.

Aptargroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AptarGroup, Inc., is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world.

