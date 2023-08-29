William Blair Upgrades Appfolio Inc - (APPF)

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Appfolio Inc - (NASDAQ:APPF) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.86% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Appfolio Inc - is 187.17. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.86% from its latest reported closing price of 194.69.

The projected annual revenue for Appfolio Inc - is 579MM, an increase of 8.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appfolio Inc -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 6.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPF is 0.37%, an increase of 16.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.96% to 18,527K shares. The put/call ratio of APPF is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 1,994K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,709K shares, representing a decrease of 35.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Ashe Capital Management holds 1,639K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Echo Street Capital Management holds 1,617K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,667K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 27.66% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,160K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares, representing a decrease of 33.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 1.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 578K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 28.06% over the last quarter.

Appfolio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AppFolio provides innovative software, services and data analytics to the real estate industry. ITs industry-specific, cloud-based business management solutions are designed to enable customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service. Today its core solutions include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, and AppFolio Investment Management. In addition, the company offers a variety of Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate and streamline essential processes and workflows for customers. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

