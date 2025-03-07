William Blair Upgrades American Public Education (APEI)

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, William Blair upgraded their outlook for American Public Education (NasdaqGS:APEI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.57% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Public Education is $22.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.57% from its latest reported closing price of $19.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Public Education is 654MM, an increase of 4.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Public Education. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APEI is 0.15%, an increase of 52.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.41% to 19,253K shares. The put/call ratio of APEI is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

325 Capital holds 2,270K shares representing 12.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 1,261K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,255K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 971K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 61.61% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 945K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 40.47% over the last quarter.

American Public Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Public Education, Inc. is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. APEI offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve more than 88,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 220 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing and liberal arts.

