William Blair Upgrades Allakos (ALLK)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 221.70% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allakos is 9.26. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 221.70% from its latest reported closing price of 2.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Allakos is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allakos. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLK is 0.14%, a decrease of 5.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 74,435K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLK is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 8,552K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,652K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 50.21% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,342K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,852K shares, representing an increase of 39.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 9.85% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 6,147K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RiverVest Venture Management holds 4,988K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,888K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 18.46% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 4,650K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,250K shares, representing a decrease of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 54.77% over the last quarter.

Allakos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allakos is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing antibodies that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells involved in allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The Company's lead antibody, lirentelimab (AK002), is being evaluated in a Phase 3 study in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) and/or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and a Phase 2/3 study in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Lirentelimab targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor selectively expressed on human mast cells and eosinophils. Inappropriately activated eosinophils and mast cells have been identified as key drivers in a number of severe diseases affecting the gastrointestinal tract, eyes, skin, lungs and other organs. Lirentelimab has been tested in multiple clinical studies. In these studies, lirentelimab eliminated blood and tissue eosinophils, inhibited mast cells and improved disease symptoms in patients with EG and/or EoD, EoE, mast cell gastrointestinal disease, severe allergic conjunctivitis, chronic urticaria and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.