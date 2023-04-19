William Blair Reiterates Splunk (SPLK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, William Blair reiterated coverage of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.13% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Splunk is $118.61. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 28.13% from its latest reported closing price of $92.57.

The projected annual revenue for Splunk is $4,119MM, an increase of 12.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 45K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 85.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 652.86% over the last quarter.

IMCG - iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF holds 52K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 7.05% over the last quarter.

BNGLX - Ubs Global Allocation Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 18.99% over the last quarter.

Vestcor holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Proem Advisors holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 71.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 29.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Splunk. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPLK is 0.31%, an increase of 12.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 161,356K shares. The put/call ratio of SPLK is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Splunk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Splunk Inc. turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

