William Blair Reiterates O`Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, William Blair reiterated coverage of O`Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.32% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for O`Reilly Automotive is 1,031.58. The forecasts range from a low of 873.65 to a high of $1,128.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.32% from its latest reported closing price of 918.46.

The projected annual revenue for O`Reilly Automotive is 15,381MM, an increase of 1.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2196 funds or institutions reporting positions in O`Reilly Automotive. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORLY is 0.50%, a decrease of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 61,338K shares. The put/call ratio of ORLY is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,930K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,827K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 47.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,489K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 5.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,455K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,447K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares, representing an increase of 18.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 10.68% over the last quarter.

O`Reilly Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated 5,594 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico.

