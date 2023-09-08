William Blair Reiterates Mister Car Wash (MCW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, William Blair reiterated coverage of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.68% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mister Car Wash is 10.52. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 60.68% from its latest reported closing price of 6.55.

The projected annual revenue for Mister Car Wash is 967MM, an increase of 8.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mister Car Wash. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCW is 0.25%, an increase of 11.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 334,379K shares. The put/call ratio of MCW is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 219,213K shares representing 70.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 12,056K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,542K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 4.64% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 11,510K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,150K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 122.33% over the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial holds 9,269K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 8,600K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,325K shares, representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 126.99% over the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash operates over 340 car washes nationwide. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Mister Car Wash’s people are what make it successful and allow it to achieve these high standards. Mister Car Wash continues to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

