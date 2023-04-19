William Blair Reiterates Fastly Inc - (FSLY) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, William Blair reiterated coverage of Fastly Inc - (NYSE:FSLY) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.61% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fastly Inc - is $14.64. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.61% from its latest reported closing price of $16.75.

The projected annual revenue for Fastly Inc - is $501MM, an increase of 15.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 Fund Standard Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 48K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ProShare Advisors holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 12.11% over the last quarter.

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 33K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 29.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 33.86% over the last quarter.

Alpine Global Management holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLY is 0.30%, an increase of 40.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.54% to 84,248K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLY is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fastly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly's edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing its customers' applications as close to their end-users as possible - at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly's customers include many of the world's most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

