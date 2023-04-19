William Blair Reiterates Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, William Blair reiterated coverage of Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NYSE:NET) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share is $71.28. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $114.45. The average price target represents an increase of 10.58% from its latest reported closing price of $64.46.

The projected annual revenue for Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share is $1,331MM, an increase of 36.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corton Capital holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NET by 41.26% over the last quarter.

URTH - iShares MSCI World ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NET by 24.84% over the last quarter.

Avitas Wealth Management holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 28.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NET by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Parkwood holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 28.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,687K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 983 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NET is 0.48%, a decrease of 10.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.65% to 281,123K shares. The put/call ratio of NET is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cloudflare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cloudflare, Inc. is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, Seattle, WA, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

