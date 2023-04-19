William Blair Reiterates Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, William Blair reiterated coverage of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akamai Technologies is $94.91. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.44% from its latest reported closing price of $82.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Akamai Technologies is $3,829MM, an increase of 5.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MetLife Investment Management holds 41K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 7.53% over the last quarter.

SECEX - Guggenheim StylePlus - Large Core Fund A holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 35.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 48.28% over the last quarter.

Forza Wealth Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Putnam Fl Investment Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 0.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akamai Technologies. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKAM is 0.26%, an increase of 16.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 153,426K shares. The put/call ratio of AKAM is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Akamai Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring.

See all Akamai Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.