William Blair Investment Management Now Owns 11.00% of National Vision Holdings (EYE)

Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.66MM shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE). This represents 11.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 6.91MM shares and 8.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 25.40% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.96% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Vision Holdings is $30.23. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 62.96% from its latest reported closing price of $18.55.

The projected annual revenue for National Vision Holdings is $2,170MM, an increase of 8.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Vision Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYE is 0.21%, an increase of 3.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 122,845K shares. The put/call ratio of EYE is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund holds 55K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 11.29% over the last quarter.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 731K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 19.22% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Small Cap Index Portfolio holds 81K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Tax Managed Small Cap Portfolio - Tax Managed Small Cap Portfolio holds 32K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 28.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 3.35% over the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs.

