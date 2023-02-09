William Blair Investment Management Increases Position in Standard Motor Products (SMP)

Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.11MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.01% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.30% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Standard Motor Products is $49.64. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.30% from its latest reported closing price of $40.59.

The projected annual revenue for Standard Motor Products is $1,439MM, an increase of 4.77%. The projected annual EPS is $3.90, an increase of 28.51%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Motor Products. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMP is 0.11%, a decrease of 13.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 20,740K shares. The put/call ratio of SMP is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,473K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 19.41% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,362K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 24.74% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 1,196K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 21.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 543K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 24.68% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 458K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing an increase of 27.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 45.30% over the last quarter.

Standard Motor Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non- traditional distribution channels.

