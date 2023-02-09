William Blair Investment Management Increases Position in Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.73MM shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.36MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.09% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.22% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merit Medical Systems is $76.63. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 7.22% from its latest reported closing price of $71.47.

The projected annual revenue for Merit Medical Systems is $1,222MM, an increase of 7.56%. The projected annual EPS is $2.89, an increase of 164.78%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merit Medical Systems. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMSI is 0.27%, an increase of 29.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 65,860K shares. The put/call ratio of MMSI is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,154K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 23.29% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,455K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,077K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,083K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 19.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,696K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,666K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 10.47% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,441K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.