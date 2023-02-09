William Blair Investment Management Increases Position in Mercury Systems (MRCY)

Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.21MM shares of Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.32MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 56.91% and an increase in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.49% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercury Systems is $56.10. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 3.49% from its latest reported closing price of $54.21.

The projected annual revenue for Mercury Systems is $1,050MM, an increase of 5.00%. The projected annual EPS is $2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury Systems. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRCY is 0.27%, a decrease of 18.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 71,880K shares. The put/call ratio of MRCY is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Starboard Value holds 3,772K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,943K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 26.95% over the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 3,336K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,236K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 35.60% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,494K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,184K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares, representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 38.84% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,152K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418K shares, representing a decrease of 12.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 43.50% over the last quarter.

Mercury Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, positioned at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the Company delivers solutions that power a broad range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in some of the most challenging and demanding environments. The Company envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers' most-pressing high-tech needs, including those specific to the defense community.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.