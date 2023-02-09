William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Virtu Financial (VIRT)

Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.20MM shares of Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.74MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.83% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virtu Financial is $24.45. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.83% from its latest reported closing price of $19.43.

The projected annual revenue for Virtu Financial is $1,503MM, a decrease of 25.29%. The projected annual EPS is $3.08, an increase of 20.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtu Financial. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRT is 0.17%, a decrease of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 100,516K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRT is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,682K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,191K shares, representing a decrease of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 3,692K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,683K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,674K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 7.00% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 3,461K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,327K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 83.12% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial Declares $0.24 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $19.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.94%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.99%, the lowest has been 2.56%, and the highest has been 6.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Virtu Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging itsglobal marketmaking expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

