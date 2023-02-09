William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Veracyte (VCYT)

Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.56MM shares of Veracyte Inc (VCYT). This represents 0.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.94MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 85.84% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.35% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veracyte is $31.18. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.35% from its latest reported closing price of $25.91.

The projected annual revenue for Veracyte is $337MM, an increase of 18.81%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veracyte. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCYT is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 99,576K shares. The put/call ratio of VCYT is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,300K shares representing 11.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,081K shares, representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 62.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,861K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,852K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 11.64% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 5,057K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,216K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 9.93% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,935K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557K shares, representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,806K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,841K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 13.99% over the last quarter.

Veracyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veracyte is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company's growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company's tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte's exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California.

