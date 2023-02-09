William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Overstock.com (OSTK)

Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.51MM shares of Overstock.com Inc (OSTK). This represents 1.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.96MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 82.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.40% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Overstock.com is $45.08. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 109.40% from its latest reported closing price of $21.53.

The projected annual revenue for Overstock.com is $1,959MM, a decrease of 8.33%. The projected annual EPS is $0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Overstock.com. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSTK is 0.16%, a decrease of 5.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.77% to 33,937K shares. The put/call ratio of OSTK is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 2,647K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,822K shares, representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 1,747K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares, representing a decrease of 40.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 28.16% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 1,539K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 19.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,409K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares, representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 12.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,160K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Overstock.com Background Information

Overstock.com, Inc / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce.

