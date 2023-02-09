William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Luxfer Holdings (LXFR)

Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.43MM shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.08MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 31.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.15% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Luxfer Holdings is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 52.15% from its latest reported closing price of $16.76.

The projected annual revenue for Luxfer Holdings is $426MM, an increase of 5.00%. The projected annual EPS is $1.47, an increase of 64.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luxfer Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXFR is 0.15%, an increase of 2.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 29,992K shares. The put/call ratio of LXFR is 16.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,338K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 24.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,291K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,962K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,004K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 1,752K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP holds 1,468K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 84.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 4,035.31% over the last quarter.

Luxfer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.