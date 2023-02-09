William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Leslie's (LESL)

Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.00MM shares of Leslie's Inc (LESL). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 10.98MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.43% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leslie's is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.43% from its latest reported closing price of $13.44.

The projected annual revenue for Leslie's is $1,649MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual EPS is $0.86, an increase of 10.58%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leslie's. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LESL is 0.24%, a decrease of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.56% to 265,997K shares. The put/call ratio of LESL is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. holds 18,120K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 14,768K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,449K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 4.61% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,854K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 9,660K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,338K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 22.66% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,993K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,161K shares, representing a decrease of 45.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 30.26% over the last quarter.

Leslies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie’s markets its products through more than 900 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.