William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ducommun (DCO)

Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of Ducommun Incorporated (DCO). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.90MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.56% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.05% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ducommun is $65.02. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 15.05% from its latest reported closing price of $56.52.

The projected annual revenue for Ducommun is $761MM, an increase of 10.40%. The projected annual EPS is $3.27, a decrease of 70.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ducommun. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCO is 0.20%, an increase of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 12,519K shares. The put/call ratio of DCO is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Paradigm Capital Management holds 711K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 36.40% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 556K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing a decrease of 21.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 22.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 486K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 85.92% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 425K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 87.43% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 412K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Ducommun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.