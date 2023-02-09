William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Designer Brands (DBI)

Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.25MM shares of Designer Brands Inc (DBI). This represents 4.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.77MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 40.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.34% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Designer Brands is $13.94. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 37.34% from its latest reported closing price of $10.15.

The projected annual revenue for Designer Brands is $3,357MM, a decrease of 0.61%. The projected annual EPS is $1.79, a decrease of 4.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Designer Brands. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBI is 0.13%, an increase of 1.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.54% to 59,326K shares. The put/call ratio of DBI is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,124K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Towle & holds 2,196K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,754K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares, representing a decrease of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 22.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,709K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 22.24% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,703K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares, representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 49.41% over the last quarter.

Designer Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Designer Brands is one of North America'slargest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company® and Shoe Warehouse® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, and others.

