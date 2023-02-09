William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Denbury (DEN)

Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of Denbury Inc (DEN). This represents 3.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.34MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 54.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.65% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denbury is $114.47. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 36.65% from its latest reported closing price of $83.77.

The projected annual revenue for Denbury is $1,588MM, a decrease of 6.33%. The projected annual EPS is $8.43, a decrease of 17.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denbury. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 14.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEN is 0.60%, an increase of 43.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 59,217K shares. The put/call ratio of DEN is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,899K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares, representing an increase of 25.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 97.23% over the last quarter.

Silver Point Capital holds 2,050K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,554K shares, representing a decrease of 122.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 36.06% over the last quarter.

Cyrus Capital Partners holds 1,747K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,546K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,887K shares, representing a decrease of 22.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 27.34% over the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 1,429K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares, representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 55.45% over the last quarter.

Denbury Background Information

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company's goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to CO2 enhanced oil recovery operations.

