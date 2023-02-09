William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in BWX Technologies (BWXT)

Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.25MM shares of BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.96MM shares and 7.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.27% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for BWX Technologies is $68.00. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.27% from its latest reported closing price of $59.51.

The projected annual revenue for BWX Technologies is $2,415MM, an increase of 9.74%. The projected annual EPS is $2.95, a decrease of 13.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in BWX Technologies. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWXT is 0.33%, an increase of 1.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 113,013K shares. The put/call ratio of BWXT is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,665K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,447K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,590K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,737K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 65.87% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,031K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 2,929K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 91.12% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,750K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,739K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 3.15% over the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Declares $0.22 Dividend

On November 1, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022 received the payment on December 13, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $59.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

BWX Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWX Technologies Inc. provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.