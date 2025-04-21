William Blair Initiates Coverage of Zillow Group (Z) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Zillow Group (NasdaqGS:Z) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.24% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zillow Group is $90.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 45.24% from its latest reported closing price of $62.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zillow Group is 2,546MM, an increase of 13.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 892 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 13.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Z is 0.42%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 186,760K shares. The put/call ratio of Z is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 35,819K shares representing 19.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,158K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in Z by 5.49% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 10,883K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,734K shares , representing a decrease of 7.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in Z by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,182K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,392K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in Z by 10.34% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,931K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,192K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in Z by 37.42% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,369K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zillow Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zillow Group, Inc., or simply Zillow, is an American tech real-estate marketplace company that was founded in 2006. Zillow has stated that it is a media company that generates revenue by selling advertising on its website. In April 2009, Zillow announced a partnership to lend its real-estate search engine to the websites of more than 180 United States newspapers as a part of the Zillow Newspaper Consortium. Zillow shares advertising revenue from the co-branded sites with the newspapers and extends its reach into local markets.

