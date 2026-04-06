William Blair Initiates Coverage of WD-40 (WDFC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of WD-40 (NasdaqGS:WDFC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.45% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for WD-40 is $281.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $231.29 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.45% from its latest reported closing price of $206.18 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for WD-40 is 612MM, a decrease of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.29, an increase of 6.69% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in WD-40. This is an decrease of 276 owner(s) or 41.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDFC is 0.07%, an increase of 52.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.10% to 11,211K shares. The put/call ratio of WDFC is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 529K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 17.15% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 528K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares , representing a decrease of 4.88%.

Geode Capital Management holds 405K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 48.35% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 297K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares , representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 0.14% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 290K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing an increase of 38.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 58.40% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.