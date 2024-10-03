William Blair Initiates Coverage of Waste Management (WBAG:WM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Waste Management (WBAG:WM) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,872 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Management. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WM is 0.39%, an increase of 5.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 354,239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 35,234K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,656K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,600K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 2.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,367K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,237K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,977K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,812K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 49.35% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,854K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

