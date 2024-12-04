William Blair Initiates Coverage of Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Vigil Neuroscience (NasdaqGS:VIGL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 594.96% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vigil Neuroscience is $16.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 594.96% from its latest reported closing price of $2.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vigil Neuroscience is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vigil Neuroscience. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIGL is 0.33%, an increase of 12.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.04% to 28,746K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 5,837K shares representing 14.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northpond Ventures holds 4,214K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 1,991K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company.

Bvf holds 1,814K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sphera Funds Management holds 1,648K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIGL by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.