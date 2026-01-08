William Blair Initiates Coverage of Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.76% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vertical Aerospace is $11.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 77.76% from its latest reported closing price of $6.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vertical Aerospace is 255MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertical Aerospace. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 84.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVTL is 1.00%, an increase of 49.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.57% to 70,537K shares. The put/call ratio of EVTL is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mudrick Capital Management holds 54,010K shares representing 54.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,510K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTL by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 4,098K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,316K shares , representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTL by 15.28% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,222K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares , representing an increase of 38.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTL by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,788K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares , representing an increase of 74.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTL by 166.53% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,428K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares , representing an increase of 44.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTL by 38.82% over the last quarter.

