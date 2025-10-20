William Blair Initiates Coverage of USA Rare Earth (USAR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of USA Rare Earth (NasdaqGM:USAR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.11% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for USA Rare Earth is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.11% from its latest reported closing price of $27.73 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in USA Rare Earth. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 275.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAR is 0.01%, an increase of 91.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 686.38% to 13,024K shares. The put/call ratio of USAR is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 8,890K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 845K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 653K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 96.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAR by 4,074.11% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 316K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 243K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 82.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAR by 135.05% over the last quarter.

