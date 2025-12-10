Stocks
William Blair Initiates Coverage of Unisys (UIS) with Outperform Recommendation

December 10, 2025 — 06:22 pm EST

December 10, 2025

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.43% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unisys is $5.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 106.43% from its latest reported closing price of $2.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Unisys is 2,102MM, an increase of 9.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unisys. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UIS is 0.05%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 69,828K shares. UIS / Unisys Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of UIS is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 5,090K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,530K shares , representing a decrease of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 62.87% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,940K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,097K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 59.21% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 4,538K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 21.41% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,084K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares , representing an increase of 31.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 26.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,073K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

