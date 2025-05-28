William Blair Initiates Coverage of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NasdaqGS:RARE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 165.24% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is $93.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 165.24% from its latest reported closing price of $35.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is 565MM, a decrease of 4.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.53.

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RARE is 0.22%, an increase of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 104,278K shares. The put/call ratio of RARE is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sands Capital Management holds 4,164K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares , representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,219K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares , representing an increase of 21.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 42.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,760K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 26.75% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,449K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,458K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 87.47% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,260K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,322K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 10.22% over the last quarter.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

