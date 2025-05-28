William Blair Initiates Coverage of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (LSE:0LIF) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (LSE:0LIF) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 647 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LIF is 0.22%, an increase of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 104,318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 4,164K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares , representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LIF by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,219K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares , representing an increase of 21.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LIF by 42.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,783K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LIF by 9.46% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,449K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,458K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LIF by 87.47% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,260K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,322K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LIF by 10.22% over the last quarter.

