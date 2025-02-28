William Blair Initiates Coverage of Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:TERN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 449.38% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Terns Pharmaceuticals is $20.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 449.38% from its latest reported closing price of $3.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Terns Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terns Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TERN is 0.12%, an increase of 7.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.96% to 94,142K shares. The put/call ratio of TERN is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 8,142K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,224K shares , representing an increase of 23.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TERN by 29.46% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,563K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 6,896K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 5,577K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 4,752K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,290K shares , representing an increase of 30.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TERN by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and other chronic liver diseases. Terns’ programs are based on clinically validated and complementary mechanisms of action to address the multiple hepatic disease processes of NASH in order to drive meaningful clinical benefits for patients.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.