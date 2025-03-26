William Blair Initiates Coverage of StoneX Group (SNEX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of StoneX Group (NasdaqGS:SNEX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.98% Upside

As of March 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for StoneX Group is $130.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $129.28 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 59.98% from its latest reported closing price of $81.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for StoneX Group is 1,586MM, a decrease of 98.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneX Group. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 8.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNEX is 0.23%, an increase of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 31,874K shares. The put/call ratio of SNEX is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,831K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,215K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares , representing a decrease of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 12.98% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,014K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares , representing an increase of 15.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 39.29% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 910K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 834K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 16.57% over the last quarter.

StoneX Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes - providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,900 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients, and 330,000 active retail accounts, from approximately 70 offices spread across six continents.

