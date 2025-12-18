William Blair Initiates Coverage of Sotera Health (SHC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Sotera Health (NasdaqGS:SHC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.84% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sotera Health is $19.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.84% from its latest reported closing price of $17.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sotera Health is 1,220MM, an increase of 6.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sotera Health. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHC is 0.45%, an increase of 11.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 280,254K shares. The put/call ratio of SHC is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 61,823K shares representing 21.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,823K shares , representing a decrease of 19.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Gtcr holds 41,215K shares representing 14.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,215K shares , representing a decrease of 19.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 22.55% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 25,000K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,010K shares , representing an increase of 19.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 45.79% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 13,342K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,500K shares , representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 37.04% over the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 9,920K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,301K shares , representing an increase of 36.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 79.97% over the last quarter.

