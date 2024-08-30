William Blair Initiates Coverage of SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of SolarEdge Technologies (NasdaqGS:SEDG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.80% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for SolarEdge Technologies is $32.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.80% from its latest reported closing price of $24.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SolarEdge Technologies is 4,998MM, an increase of 230.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolarEdge Technologies. This is an decrease of 142 owner(s) or 18.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEDG is 0.14%, an increase of 34.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.67% to 60,190K shares. The put/call ratio of SEDG is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,706K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 64.35% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 3,338K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares , representing an increase of 17.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 59.73% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,068K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares , representing an increase of 22.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 56.27% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,723K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,734K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 86.22% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,689K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing an increase of 17.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 96.24% over the last quarter.

Solaredge Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power lives aof people and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions.

