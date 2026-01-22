William Blair Initiates Coverage of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt (SIMO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 22, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:SIMO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.87% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt is $118.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 0.87% from its latest reported closing price of $117.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt is 980MM, an increase of 22.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIMO is 0.65%, an increase of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 33,442K shares. The put/call ratio of SIMO is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Reinhart Partners holds 1,501K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 22.46% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,302K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Pertento Partners LLP holds 1,290K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 67.55% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,220K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,135K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 6.07% over the last quarter.

