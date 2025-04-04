William Blair Initiates Coverage of Savers Value Village (SVV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.78% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Savers Value Village is $13.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 69.78% from its latest reported closing price of $7.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Savers Value Village is 1,821MM, an increase of 18.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Savers Value Village. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVV is 0.24%, an increase of 18.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 182,429K shares. The put/call ratio of SVV is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 134,659K shares representing 84.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,970K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,999K shares , representing an increase of 33.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVV by 48.79% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 4,000K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,689K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares , representing an increase of 85.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVV by 570.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,704K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,431K shares , representing a decrease of 26.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVV by 86.31% over the last quarter.

