William Blair Initiates Coverage of Royalty Management Holding (RMCO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Royalty Management Holding (NasdaqCM:RMCO) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royalty Management Holding. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMCO is 0.00%, an increase of 91.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.81% to 302K shares.

Geode Capital Management holds 86K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMCO by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 49K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMCO by 73.60% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 44K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMCO by 23.52% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 24K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

