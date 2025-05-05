Stocks
ROP

William Blair Initiates Coverage of Roper Technologies (ROP) with Outperform Recommendation

May 05, 2025 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Roper Technologies (NasdaqGS:ROP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Roper Technologies is $646.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $550.57 to a high of $719.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.18% from its latest reported closing price of $566.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Roper Technologies is 6,669MM, a decrease of 7.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roper Technologies. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROP is 0.38%, an increase of 0.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 118,518K shares. ROP / Roper Technologies, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ROP is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROP / Roper Technologies, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,463K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,535K shares , representing a decrease of 19.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 21.80% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,152K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares , representing an increase of 29.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 35.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,351K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 9.11% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 3,141K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares , representing an increase of 32.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 40.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,903K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,807K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Roper Technologies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Roper Technologies, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Roper Technologies, Inc.-> See our take on Roper Technologies, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.