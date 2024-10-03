William Blair Initiates Coverage of Republic Services (LSE:0KW1) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Republic Services (LSE:0KW1) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.61% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Republic Services is 220.03 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 201.49 GBX to a high of 240.89 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.61% from its latest reported closing price of 200.74 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Republic Services is 15,761MM, an increase of 1.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,975 funds or institutions reporting positions in Republic Services. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KW1 is 0.35%, an increase of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 210,053K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 7,938K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,909K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KW1 by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 6,603K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,101K shares , representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW1 by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,467K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,433K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW1 by 0.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,255K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,154K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW1 by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,872K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,973K shares , representing an increase of 59.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW1 by 64.40% over the last quarter.

