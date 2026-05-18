William Blair Initiates Coverage of Presidio Production (FTW) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of Presidio Production (NYSE:FTW) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Presidio Production. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 55.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTW is 0.22%, an increase of 39.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.64% to 9,499K shares. The put/call ratio of FTW is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,717K shares.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,500K shares.

Ghisallo Capital Management holds 1,264K shares.

Fort Baker Capital Management holds 780K shares.

LuminArx Capital Management holds 250K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.