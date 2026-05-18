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William Blair Initiates Coverage of Presidio Production (FTW) with Outperform Recommendation

May 18, 2026 — 08:04 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of Presidio Production (NYSE:FTW) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Presidio Production. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 55.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTW is 0.22%, an increase of 39.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.64% to 9,499K shares. FTW / Presidio Production Company Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FTW is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,717K shares.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,500K shares.

Ghisallo Capital Management holds 1,264K shares.

Fort Baker Capital Management holds 780K shares.

LuminArx Capital Management holds 250K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Presidio Production Company-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Presidio Production Company-> See our take on Presidio Production Company Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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