William Blair Initiates Coverage of Owlet (OWLT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.99% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Owlet is $15.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 3.99% from its latest reported closing price of $14.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Owlet is 132MM, an increase of 32.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owlet. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OWLT is 0.19%, an increase of 17.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.93% to 4,134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 510K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares , representing an increase of 57.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWLT by 139.28% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 410K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares , representing an increase of 51.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWLT by 97.94% over the last quarter.

Corsair Capital Management holds 363K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing a decrease of 20.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OWLT by 28.38% over the last quarter.

ESCQX - Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Retirement Class holds 339K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares , representing an increase of 20.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWLT by 150.92% over the last quarter.

Pelion holds 325K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

